The cost of eating out or getting takeaways rose 4%.

Despite the annual fall in overall food prices, the price level is the third highest since the series began in 1961. Overall, food prices increased 1% in June compared with May.

On a monthly basis, fruit and vegetables were up 2.3%.

“While food prices were cheaper in June 2024 than they were in June 2023, 11 of the past 12 months have actually had cheaper food prices than in June 2024,” Mitchell said.

Price movements in order of their contribution, were:

restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food – increased 4%

grocery food – increased 2.3%

non-alcoholic beverages – increased 4.3%.

The data also included the price movements for transport and accommodation. They showed petrol prices are still up 11.6% in the past year, despite falling 4.6% for the month.

Rents also continued to rise, up 4.5% for the year and 0.3% for the month.

Today’s release is from Stats NZ’s monthly Selected Price Index data which represents around 45% of the full Consumer Price Index.

The Consumer Price Index for the June quarter is due to be released next Wednesday at 10.45. It is expected to provide a more comprehensive verdict on how the inflation fight is tracking.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist. He also presents and produces videos and podcasts and is the author of the best-selling book BBQ Economics. He joined the Herald in 2003.