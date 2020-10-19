PGG Wrightson expects profit lift, sees regular dividends

PGG Wrightson's auctioneer Matt Rorck achieves $10 over the average price of $111.50/head for these S7H Lewis Cryptorchid stores. Photo / File

Rural services firm PGG Wrightson said it was well-placed to deliver a 30 per cent lift in operating earnings in the current financial year, and that it intended to pay regular dividends.

Chairman Rodger Finlay said that although a decision on the interim dividend would not be made until the company's half-year results in February, the board's expectation was that an interim dividend of not less than 8 cents per share would be paid.

Finlay said in notes today's annual meeting that while it was too soon to provide firm guidance about expectations for 2021, given the uncertainty posed by the Covid-19 pandemic for global markets, the board nevertheless expected a lift in earnings.

"Based on our current assessment, the board considers that PGG Wrightson is well-placed to deliver an operating EBITDA result of around $52 million, or around $30m excluding the impact of the lease accounting standard IFRS16," Finlay said.