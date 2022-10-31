NZ King Salmon CEO resigns

New Zealand King Salmon says its chief executive Grant Rosewarne has resigned, effective immediately.
The board will now commence an international search for Rosewarne’s replacement.
In the interim, general manager of sales Graeme Tregidga will be acting chief executive, the company said.
Rosewarne joined NZ King Salmon as CEO in 2009.
“Grant has made a significant contribution to NZ King Salmon, including leading the company through its IPO and the creation of the Ora King brand,” chairman John Ryder said.