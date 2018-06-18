Sir Bob Jones filed defamation papers against a filmmaker behind a petition to revoke his knighthood. Photo / NZ Herald
New Zealanders are crowdfunding to help pay for a Māori film-maker's legal fees as she faces a defamation suit from Sir Bob Jones.
The court proceedings were in response to a petition submitted to Parliament calling for Jones' knighthood to be revoked.
More than 70,000 people have now signed the petition, started by Rotorua-based film-maker Renae Maihi, which was delivered to Parliament in March.
It followed Jones' February 2 column in the National Business Review calling for a Māori "Gratitude Day" instead of Waitangi Day.
The petition read: "In signing this petition we urge you, our Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Jacinda Ardern, to take his knighthood away from him. It is in your power. Set a precedent for the country and a message that this will not be tolerated ..."
Associate professor Dr Leonie Pihama, the director of Te Kotahi Research Institute at the university, was served with a letter by Langford after Pihama sent the tweet.
The tweet was accompanied by a link to the petition to revoke Jones' knighthood.
Langford's letter read: "The term 'racist' is clearly defamatory, by any reasonable standard. It was simply used as a label in this case and cannot be defended as part of some wider debate, or discussion about race issues.
"Sir Robert requires you to immediately withdraw, and retract, your use of this label, and apologise to him, via the same media in which it was published."
Jones' lawyer said at the time the knight's next steps would be determined by Pihama's response to the letter. However she told the Herald she had not replied because she did "not respond to threats".
Hundreds of tweets by other social media users followed Pihama's, using similar language to describe Jones.