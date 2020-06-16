Bauer's magazine business has been sold to a private equity firm.
Bauer Media Group confirmed details first published in the Australian Financial Review that Mercury Capital has bought both the Australian and New Zealand operations of the media company.
"Bauer Media remains committed to magazine publishing," said Bauer Media chief operations officer Veit Dengler today.
"This decision supports our strategy to invest in our market-leading brands where we believe we are best placed to do so.
"We have been proud to be the custodian of these iconic brands in Australia. I would like to thank our talented teams for their commitment and the contribution they have made to Bauer Media. I wish them well for the future."
The sale is expected to be completed by the end of July.
Bauer's New Zealand stable included the Listener, the Woman's Weekly, North & South, and Metro - they have not been published since the beginning of lockdown and it is unclear how many will return to news-stands. Bauer has continued to distribute the Australian version of Woman's Day in New Zealand in recent weeks.
Mercury is headed by Kiwi-born Clark Perkins, a former Goldman Sachs deal maker, and includes high-profile New Zealand directors such as Sky TV founder Craig Heatley, Tom Sturgess and Geoff Ricketts.
Looking to launch something a little more permanent, former Home editor Simon Farrell-Green is taking a punt with the launch of architecture-themed print publication Here, which he hopes will fill the gap created by the absence of Home, Urbis and Houses.
Farrell-Green told the Herald that a fundraising campaign on Boosted attracted more than $20,000 in support, which has gone toward creating the first edition of the publication, which is set to hit supermarket shelves on June 22.
He's currently running the fledgling business from his porch in Kingsland, but he's optimistic that the community of architects and designers who have long been loyal to his work will pick up the new title.
Elsewhere, some of the staff behind New Zealand Woman's Weekly, The Australian Woman's Weekly and Next magazine have kicked off a new online lifestyle publication called Capsule. And a handful of the writers, illustrators and designers behind Metro, North & South and the Listener started creative agency Design & Type, which focuses on helping businesses stand out online.
It's unclear how many of these staffers would be willing to return to the previous publications they worked on.