Livestock shareholders back plan

Shareholders in animal breeding company Livestock Improvement have voted in favour of introducing a dividend investment plan.

Under the plan, shareholders can continue to receive their dividends in cash or credit, or use them to buy extra shares in the company.

The company said the scheme would improve the liquidity of the shares and give shareholders the chance to boost their holdings without incurring brokerage costs.

