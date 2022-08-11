Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Freight and logistics

The new decarbonisation fuel frontier for NZ truckies

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Family-owned Waitomo Group will host some of the first hydrogen refuelling stops for trucks. Photo / Supplied

Family-owned Waitomo Group will host some of the first hydrogen refuelling stops for trucks. Photo / Supplied

Truck operators, long used to filling up with diesel with little choice of supplier, will be spoiled for fuel options in the next 10 years as big change sweeps the sector, says a company investing millions in the country's first hydrogen fuel network.

There will be a "potpourri" of energy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Freight and logistics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Freight and logistics