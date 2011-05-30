Fonterra joins world customs group

Dairy co-operative Fonterra is joining some of the biggest names in the global economy to help advise on customs standards.



Fonterra group customs manager Robb Stevens said the invitation to join the World Customs Organization's Private Sector Consultative Group (PSCG) recognised Fonterra's global presence as a manufacturer and international seller, and experience with customs authorities in various markets.



The 30-strong PSCG included General Motors, IBM, FedEx and the World Shipping Council.



Fonterra is the biggest company in the country, with revenue of $16.7 billion in the year ended July 31 2010, and the first New Zealand firm to join the group.



The group provided trade-related advice to the World Customs Organization - an intergovernmental body that developed global customs standards and procedures relating to trade facilitation and supply chain security.



"As a country that relies on exports, it's in our interests to see consistency in market rules, access and regulation," Stevens said.



"As the world's largest dairy exporter and with our products now in over 140 countries, we have an important contribution to make both for New Zealand and for Fonterra."



Fonterra would have input in simplifying customs processes to smooth the flow of goods for all New Zealand importers and exporters, Stevens said.



The group meets four times a year and Stevens will represent Fonterra at the nineteenth meeting next month in Belgium.



Fonterra was nominated for the group by the New Zealand Customs Service and went through a screening process.



New Zealand Customs Service group manager of policy Denise Hing said having a company in the PSCG was a major opportunity for New Zealand.



"The PSCG has significant influence on the WCO's role in supporting the growth of world trade," Hing said.



"This a genuine opportunity for a major New Zealand company to have a say in the development of more efficient global supply chains."