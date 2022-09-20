Demand for dairy has been strong worldwide while supply, here and in all the other major dairy-producing countries, has been constrained.
That supply/demand dynamic has driven domestic farmgate milk prices to record levels - well north of $9 a kg of milksolids.
Ari Dekker, head of institutional research at Jarden, expects a steady result and one that would be a welcome change from three or four years ago, when Fonterra struggled with underperforming overseas investments and high debt.
Turning to the current year, Fonterra said early this month that it had revised its forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from a previous forecast of 30 to 45 cents per share.
"The key thing about that guidance is that they are sitting there with milk prices remaining at levels as high as they have ever been, yet their earnings look like they are going to be very strong as well," Dekker said.
"I guess that's the protein story and the benefits that they are generating from their revenue streams at the moment," he said.
If Fonterra's earnings forecast for the current year to July 2023 comes to pass, it will be one of the co-op's best ever results - comparable to the bumper 2010/11 result of 60 cents a share.
"This sustained period of favourable pricing relativities between our protein and cheese portfolios and whole milk powder is the main driver for the increase in the 2023 earnings guidance range being announced today," Fonterra said in its latest update.
Forsyth Barr is a bit more circumspect about Fonterra's prospects.
Commenting on the 2023 upgrade, Forsyth Barr analysts said: "While a strong result, given the non-recurring and volatile nature of product pricing movements, this is unlikely to be sustained in future periods."
The broker said Fonterra remained committed to its long-term earnings and returns targets.
"Solid progress continues to be made, but we currently take a more conservative stance until we see ongoing signs of execution."