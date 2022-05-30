Fonterra acts on plummeting share price

Fonterra acknowledged "concern about the decline" in its share price over recent weeks and said it will be providing additional financial support to more actively support liquidity on an interim basis.
At Friday's closing price of $2.28 the shares, which only farmers can own, were collectively worth just half - $3.68 billion - of their $7.36b value on May 5 last year, the day before it announced its capital restructuring.
"Since we started consulting on our capital structure review, liquidity in the Fonterra shareholders market (FSM) has been low, and we know there is concern about the decline in our share price over recent weeks and the impact this is having on your balance sheets," said chair Peter McBride in an email to shareholders.
Fonterra's shareholding farmers voted in December for a capital restructuring of the co-operative, which was formed through enabling legislation in 2001.