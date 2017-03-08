Watch NZH Local Focus: King Country residents debate future of power trust

Trustpower, the main shareholder of King Country Energy has offered King Country Electric Power Trust the option to explore a set of transactions whereby the Trust may be able to own 100% of King Country energy under a restructure of assets. - Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Around 150 shareholders and beneficiaries of King Country Electric Power Trust turned out to hear Chairman Rob Carter explain plans to do a deal with Trustpower in Turangi.

He told the crowd - "I've got to frank about this, I don't think any of our trustees are particularly enjoying this situation we find ourselves in."

As part of the 5 yearly ownership review the trust is considering a restructure - which would see it giving up shares in the region's most profitable power station - but taking full ownership of King Country Energy and five smaller stations.

But - that's just one of five options on the table.

Last year the Trust's 20 percent share in King Country Energy returned 1.3 million dollars to local organisations.