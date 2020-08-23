Comvita loss narrows to $9.7m, claims turnaround

Manuka honey exporter Comvita said its net loss narrowed to $9.7m in the year to June 30 from a $27.7m shortfall a year earlier with the company claiming its newly restructured business had turned around.
At an operating level, Comvita said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) came to $4.2m, compared to a first-half loss of $8.8m.
The second half's ebitda of $13m was driven by a focus on the growth markets of China and North America, Comvita said.
