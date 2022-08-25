Comvita builds up inventory after big lift in profit, revenue

"It would be great if it was just one consistent issue to deal with, but it starts at the almost bizarre end with the availability of pallets - as simple as that - to getting product on to boats," chief executive David Banfield told the Herald.
In China, online sales make up 60 per cent of Comvita's business there.
Up until the end of February, the trend in the off-line channel - shops - was improving with sales up 8 per cent.
But from March to June China's offline sales slumped by 46 per cent reflecting the impact of reimposed lockdowns.
"It says an awful lot about our capability - in-market - to be able to deliver a strong performance despite that disruption," he said.
Banfield said there were signs of normalisation in China but that the global supply chain still faced significant impacts.
"We took the decision that we wanted to build up inventory to make sure that whilst we have strong demand in-market, that we have inventory to meet that demand," he said.
"It's a combination of having inventory levels in-market to be able to meet demand, but then also making sure that we have raw material that we can convert that to inventory to make sure that we can meet forecast 2023 demand.
"We still believe that once global supply chains normalise, we will get back to our (inventory) target of circa $85m (by 2025)," he said.
Net debt increased by $21m over the year, primarily due to increasing inventory to offset global supply chain disruption and prepare for forecasted demand in 2023.
The company declared a fully imputed final dividend of 3.0 cents resulting in full-year dividends of 5.5 cps, an increase of 37.5 per cent.