Allied Farmers has injected a further $1.4 million of share capital into subsidiary Allied Nationwide Finance. The capital injection came after an injection of $2.5m on November 28.



The company has previously reported that its fund flows have improved significantly since it joined the Crown deposit guarantee scheme. The injections were needed to maintain the capital ratio in the trust deed when the company attracted new deposits.



Its shares closed at 80c on Friday.



