Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Banking and finance

Covid 19 coronavirus: What will the pandemic economy do to the cost of living?

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
There are nine new coronavirus cases in New Zealand and one additional death. The death brings the total toll to 12 and is of a man in Invercargill who died at home and who was linked to the Bluff wedding cluster.

Despite short-term spikes in food, economists expect prices and wages to be lower in the months ahead as the economy deals with Covid-19 fallout.

Consumer Price Index (CPI ) data due later today will likely show strong wage and price growth in the first quarter of the year.

It is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Banking and finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Banking and finance