Global air travel up in August, NZ’s neighbourhood has some hiccups

Passenger load factor is the percentage of available seating capacity filled with passengers.
Traffic by RPK from the Americas to the Southwest Pacific was up, but the slowest among major international routes serving the Asia-Pacific.
In Australia, domestic traffic measured by RPK grew by just 0.4% year-on-year, well down from 4.4% in July.
Airline capacity in Australia was up 3.3% year-on-year, according to Iata’s air passenger market analysis released today.
Industry-wide international traffic was up 6.6% year-on-year, and capacity was up 6.5% by RPK.
Most growth was in international rather than domestic travel.
Traffic on European airlines increased by 4.2% year-on-year and made up 25% of global net RPK gains.
North America was sluggish, though, with its carriers up just 0.5% compared with a year earlier.
The United States domestic market in August was down 0.2% year-on-year.
China’s domestic market traffic was up 3.4%, with demand outpacing capacity.
Brazil led all major domestic markets with a 12.7% year-on-year increase.
Iata cited Brazilian official programmes promoting tourism for the surge.
Major routes serving the Asia-Pacific outperformed the global average, but Iata said smaller corridors had more modest growth.
International travel from China and Japan to the rest of Asia was up 9.0% and 11.6% respectively.
The number of scheduled flights worldwide increased 1.7% year-on-year in August.
Iata was projecting a 1.2% increase for September.
“Looking ahead to October, flight volumes are expected to grow by 3.4% year-on-year, supporting continued momentum in global air traffic over the coming months.”
