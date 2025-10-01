Global air travel up in August, NZ’s neighbourhood has some hiccups

Most airline traffic growth in August was for international travel, with some domestic markets sluggish. Photo / Mike Campbell, NurPhoto via AFP

1 Oct, 2025

Global air passenger traffic was up in August.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) said traffic by revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) was up 4.6% year-on-year that month.

RPKs are calculated by multiplying the number of paying passengers by the distance travelled.

That was a more dramatic increase than the 4.1% reported in July.

Passenger load factors from the Americas to the Southwest Pacific region, which includes New Zealand, were down 1.5% year-on-year.