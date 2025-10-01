Christchurch Airport's new freight apron will be able to host up to eight Airbus A320s.

Airports welcome new freight action plan after big investments at Christchurch, Auckland

Airports have welcomed a new Government freight system which they say will link big airport projects with road and rail.

Minister of Transport Chris Bishop today said the Government would launch a freight action plan, update the national freight demand study and set up a freight advisory council.

New Zealand Airports Association chief executive Billie Moore said airports including Auckland and Christchurch had already started investing heavily in freight capacity.

Auckland was establishing a new cargo precinct on Manu Tapu Drive, next to the airport’s northern airfield expansion, which opened last week.

And Christchurch was doubling the size of its freight apron.