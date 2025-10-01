Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Airports welcome new freight action plan after big investments at Christchurch, Auckland

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Christchurch Airport's new freight apron will be able to host up to eight Airbus A320s.

Christchurch Airport's new freight apron will be able to host up to eight Airbus A320s.

Airports have welcomed a new Government freight system which they say will link big airport projects with road and rail.

Minister of Transport Chris Bishop today said the Government would launch a freight action plan, update the national freight demand study and set up a freight advisory council.

New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save