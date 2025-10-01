“The minister’s freight initiatives will help us ensure that these and other major investments across the airport network are properly linked with road and rail, and optimised for freight businesses,” she said.
“This will be essential for supporting regional development and New Zealand’s export-led growth strategy.”
Moore said airports were crucial for time-sensitive, high-value and perishable exports.
“We are pleased to see the Government recognising freight as a national economic enabler and taking action to plan for future growth.”
Bishop said NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) was leading the freight action plan.