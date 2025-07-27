Air New Zealand international lounge at Auckland airport to be overhauled

Foran today said the lounge would expand from 2000sq m to 3700sq m and incorporate two parts.

One would be for Airpoints Elite and Business Premier customers, and the other for Airpoints Gold, Star Alliance Gold, Airpoints Silver and Koru members.

“We’re investing for future growth,” Foran said.

He said the current lounge could accommodate about 430 people and the new one would be able to host about 790 people.

“It will set us up really well for the next five, 10 years.”

A render of the new space at Air New Zealand's international lounge at Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Foran said he could not disclose the exact cost of the overhaul.

“But it is millions and millions of dollars.”

The airline said the current lounge would stay open with reduced capacity while work was completed on the new Airpoints Elite and Business Premier lounge.

“Once the new lounge is open, the current lounge will be redeveloped and is expected to open by late 2027,” the airline added.

It said customers would be advised of any changes to accommodation in different lounge spaces through the airline’s app.

Air New Zealand said the lounge would also have a dedicated family area, and a barista bar closer to the entrance.

The airline said the new lounge for Elite and Business Premier customers would have more food and beverage choices, and views across the tarmac and runway.

The construction start date is not yet confirmed.

Qantas started work in May on its new international lounge at Auckland.

The Australian airline promised additional shower suites and dedicated space to work with USB and charging stations for long-haul travellers at its Auckland site.

Qantas said its new lounge was expected to open early next year, and was designed in collaboration with Sydney-based Caon Design Office and Akin Atelier, as well as the New Zealand studio of Architectus.

