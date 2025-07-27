Air New Zealand international lounge at Auckland airport to be overhauled

The Australian airline promised additional shower suites and dedicated space to work with USB and charging stations for long-haul travellers at its Auckland site.
Qantas said its new lounge was expected to open early next year, and was designed in collaboration with Sydney-based Caon Design Office and Akin Atelier, as well as the New Zealand studio of Architectus.
