In 2023, Pratt & Whitney said it would need to inspect the quality of 700 engines from Airbus A320neos worldwide after it discovered a “rare condition” in the powdered metal used to make its turbo-fan engines.

Meanwhile, the Rolls-Royce Trent 100 engines on some of the airline’s 787 Dreamliners face maintenance backlogs as they are checked for premature wear and weakness.

Inspections and potential replacements can take up to 300 days per engine, creating significant operational complexities.

“There will still be some issues that will still be ongoing for the next year and a half,” Foran said.

Other initiatives, like its Dreamliner retrofits, continued to make good progress.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the timing of his exit from the airline in October "will be pretty good". Photo / Michael Craig

Foran indicated that the first retrofitted Dreamliner is set to be in the air “in a week’s time”.

Air NZ will have seven completed by the end of 2025.

New Air NZ aircraft are heading to Boeing’s production line and Foran said he was confident that two new 787s would arrive this time next year, with another two likely following by year’s end.

Foran also referenced the airline’s new hangar, opening in October, and the replatforming of “just about every digital system in the business”.

As he plans to hand the reins to his successor in October, Foran is confident his “run of the relay is about right”.

“I had in the back of my mind I’d probably do five to six years with Air NZ ... there’s other things that I’m keen to do,” he said.

“I am a far better leader today than what I was before I took the job.

“Honestly, I would be much better running Walmart US today from what I have learned being at Air New Zealand than when I took that job 11 years ago.”

The first of Air New Zealand's retrofitted Dreamliners is set to fly next week. Photo / Michael Craig

Air New Zealand’s engine maintenance challenges

Air New Zealand‘s fleet of Airbusneos and Boeing 787 Dreamliners has been plagued with issues stemming from global maintenance requirements for their Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce engines.

The problems have lowered the airline’s profit margins and put strain on its capacity, with Foran previously predicting it would be “another couple of years” before the engine issues subside.

“These are pretty significant setbacks that fundamentally are beyond are control,” Foran said.

In an announcement to the NZX last month, the national carrier said it could not rely on engine maintenance timeframes provided by the manufacturers.

“As a result, current expectations are that 11 aircraft are grounded, despite Air New Zealand securing seven additional leased engines and one further owned spare engine to stabilise the number of grounded narrow-body jets.”

The airline was in talks with the manufacturers to establish accurate timeframes for engine returns and is arguing for a suitable level of compensation to offset the losses incurred.

“These discussions continue to be complicated, but Air New Zealand is exploring all possible avenues to ensure a fair outcome.”

The airline expected compensation recognised in the second half of the 2025 financial year to be around $35 million to $40m, down from $94m recognised in the first half.

While lower fuel prices were helping to buoy any losses, the airline’s “operations remain configured to operate around eight to 10 more jet aircraft than are presently available”.

“Adjusting the business to reflect fewer aircraft in the short term introduces considerable complexity, especially as engines begin returning to service and capacity ramps up again,” it said.

Air New Zealand has since projected earnings before tax for the 2025 financial year to be around $150m to $190m.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.