Greg Foran believes his exit from Air New Zealand is well-timed, despite ongoing engine issues.
The chief executive highlighted progress on Dreamliner retrofits and the arrival of new Boeing 787s next year.
Air New Zealand is seeking compensation for engine problems, expecting $35 million to $40m in 2025.
Greg Foran has defended the timing of his exit from the top job at Air New Zealand, despite ongoing problems with the national carrier’s aircraft engines.
Speaking on Newstalk ZB this morning, host Mike Hosking questioned whether Foran’s resignation as the airline’s chief executive could be justified at a time when it’s “still got a lot of issues” to fix.
“I, from my position, know a little bit more about what’s coming down the pipeline and what’s going to be here by October so ... I think the timing will be pretty good,” Foran said.
But Foran did pledge to give the airline a “lengthy run-in period” to find a successor, after he announced his resignation on March 6.
“These are pretty significant setbacks that fundamentally are beyond are control,” Foran said.
In an announcement to the NZX last month, the national carrier said it could not rely on engine maintenance timeframes provided by the manufacturers.
“As a result, current expectations are that 11 aircraft are grounded, despite Air New Zealand securing seven additional leased engines and one further owned spare engine to stabilise the number of grounded narrow-body jets.”
The airline was in talks with the manufacturers to establish accurate timeframes for engine returns and is arguing for a suitable level of compensation to offset the losses incurred.
“These discussions continue to be complicated, but Air New Zealand is exploring all possible avenues to ensure a fair outcome.”