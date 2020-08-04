The Road Ahead: The real story of what’s happening in the engine room of New Zealand tourism

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read
An Air New Zealand flight leaves Queenstown. Photo / Mike Scott

Reporter David Fisher and visual journalist Mike Scott are on a nationwide road trip to ask New Zealanders: What matters to you?

The trail of destruction starts to emerge at Queenstown.

There were signs before then - Bluff and its tiny tourism industry was gasping, the rail trail businesses across

