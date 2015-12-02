Taxpayer funding for A2 benefits

Photo / NZME.

AgResearch has received $1.2 million in taxpayer funding to carry out a study aimed at validating the health benefits alternative dairy firm A2 Milk claims its products provide.

It is one of seven High-Value Nutrition research grants, worth a total of $7 million, announced by the Government last night for food innovation studies.

A2 sources its milk from cows selected to produce A2 beta-casein protein, which is claimed to provide health benefits over the more common A1 variety. However, question marks remain around the science surrounding A2.

A2, whose products include fresh milk and infant formula, said the study - which also involves the University of Auckland - would look to validate the benefits of A2 on digestive function.

The grant is good news for shareholders in A2, whose shares have more than doubled in value since June on the back of bullish investor sentiment about the firm's prospects, particularly in the Chinese market. Other grant recipients include Sanford and Cawthron Institute, and Plant & Food Research and Zespri.