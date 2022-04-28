Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Tauranga port gets court date for container wharf stretch bid, timing now critical says chair

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Port of Tauranga says it's running out of container handling capacity. Photo / Supplied

Port of Tauranga says it's running out of container handling capacity. Photo / Supplied

Port of Tauranga chair David Pilkington says the situation has become "desperate" for New Zealand's main export gateway to get the all clear this year to start building a long-planned container wharf extension.

After nearly a year waiting the listed port company has received a July Environment Court date for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness