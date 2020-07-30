Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Silence of the trees: Why the rise of forestry has farmers worried

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Mention Tuscan Hills in the Tararua district and you're bound to get a reaction.

The hill country farm was known for generations as a successful sheep and beef operation, and for producing some of the area's best lambs.

But last year Tuscan Hills was sold to New Zealand Carbon Farming and is now being planted in trees that may never be harvested.

READ MORE:
NZ logging contractors feel the pinch after price slump
Discontent 'smoulders' in
Farmers back Government moves to tighten up on forest planting
NZ log prices plummet as China demand suddenly dries up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness