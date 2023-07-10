He said once the NZ-EU agreement took effect, trade agreements would cover 75 per cent of New Zealand’s trade.
The Government on Monday said New Zealand would gain up to $1.8 billion in exports to the EU with the new deal.
It said $46 million in horticultural export tariffs would be slashed immediately.
And it said independent professionals would benefit from more streamlined and transparent visa processes.
Services and industry contribute far more to New Zealand’s GDP than agriculture but it’s a different story with exports to Europe.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said major NZ exports to Europe were meat, fruit, wine, fish and seafood, dairy, medical appliances, and machinery.
The EU-NZ deal would allow 10,000 tonnes of New Zealand beef into the bloc. That’s a minuscule fraction of the 6.5 million tonnes Europeans consume.
Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard last year called the deal “a slap in the face” for Kiwi farmers.
The Dairy Companies Association at the same time said the deal left 98.5 per cent of the EU market sealed off.
But kiwifruit and onion exporters were happier with the deal, as was the local wine industry.
Mfat said services exports including tourism, transportation, and professional and consultancy services were also important to the trade relationship.
Major imports included machinery, aircrafts, cars and pharmaceuticals.
The Government said Kiwi consumers would benefit from cheaper European footwear, apparel, cosmetics, furniture, chocolate, kitchen appliances, machinery, motor homes, forklifts and some agricultural goods.
In New Zealand, tariffs up to 10 per cent are still sometimes imposed on imports.
Schumacher said broadly speaking, if you made something already made in NZ, and weren’t in a country signed up to a free trade deal, you could expect tariffs.
A 56-page Customs tariff index provides an outline of imports likely to face tariffs - with extremely specific listings such as “Basketball shoes, with outer soles of rubber, plastics, leather or composition leather and uppers of textile material.”
John Weekes is online business editor. He has covered politics, crime, courts and consumer affairs. He rejoined the Herald in 2020, previously working at Stuff and News Regional, Australia.