Dairy prices rally, but farmers not out of the woods

The price of dairy commodities have rallied from their January lows in recent months but producers are not out of the woods yet, rural lending specialist Rabobank said.
The bank said the price surge - most of which occurred in February - was hard to justify based on current market fundamentals.
"We have passed through the worst for dairy market fundamentals, but things are not likely to be as tight through the middle of the year as the market is currently factoring in," Rabobank analyst Tim Hunt said.
Global prices remained lifeless throughout the first half of the first quarter, before a surprisingly vigorous bounce starting in the middle of February, Hunt said.
