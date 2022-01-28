Once the initial concerns were resolved, the association's focus turned to the welfare of the crew.

"We anticipate meeting with Air New Zealand to review the learnings in light of their risk mitigations," Ridling said.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan said the crew remained on the aircraft as they did not meet the entry requirements for Hong Kong.

"While a cracked windscreen sounds extraordinary, there are four layers to an aircraft windscreen so there was no risk to the aircraft or anyone on board."

The plane was carrying more than 24 tonnes of cargo to Guangzhou, most of it perishable goods like fresh cherries, stone fruit and seafood for the Chinese New Year festivities.

Morgan said recovering this service was important to prevent significant cost to our Kiwi export customers.

"On the ground in Hong Kong, the team were fortunately able to secure chiller space for the fresh produce while we worked on a solution. After exploring trucking options as well as options with our alliance and interline partners, the team secured space with a partner airline to make sure the cargo got to where it needed to be."

He said the aircraft was awaiting a replacement windscreen from Boeing in Singapore and would return to New Zealand once the repair was completed.

Hong Kong has extremely strict Covid-19 protocols and air crew face long periods in an isolation facility if they have been exposed to the disease.