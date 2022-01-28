Air New Zealand pilots were stuck on a damaged aircraft in Hong Kong for hours after being forced to divert to the territory.
Authorities refused entry of the crew into Hong Kong - which has extremely strict entry protocols - after the Boeing 787 freight flight diverted from Guangzhou on the Chinese mainland after it suffered a cracked windscreen. The aircraft had taken off from Christchurch on Wednesday.
While the air crew is now back home, New Zealand Air Line Pilots Association president Andrew Ridling described the situation as challenging.
"The unexpected arrival of an aircraft and its crew into Hong Kong presented some serious challenges with how the crew were subsequently handled. The Hong Kong authorities refused to process the crew which left them in a position of having to remain on the aircraft until a suitable extraction opportunity was presented."