Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Companies behind Harcourts agency fold, new company formed to continue

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
One of the businesses in the national real estate chain of Harcourts was put into liquidation by its owners.

One of the businesses in the national real estate chain of Harcourts was put into liquidation by its owners.

Two companies which operated a real estate sales and property management agency under the Harcourts banner have been put into liquidation, with the owner forming a new business to carry on and saying nothing has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business