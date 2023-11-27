Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Commercial vessel and US destroyer attacked off Yemen, says US military

Financial Times
3 mins to read
Attackers seized the tanker Central Park, linked to Israel, off the coast of Aden in Yemen. Photo / Zodiac Maritime via AP

Attackers seized the tanker Central Park, linked to Israel, off the coast of Aden in Yemen. Photo / Zodiac Maritime via AP

Missiles were fired from rebel-controlled territory in Yemen towards an Israeli-affiliated vessel and a US naval destroyer, according to the US military, highlighting the growing threat to ships in one of the world’s most important

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business