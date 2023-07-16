Commercial property’s interest rate pain - a value investor’s gain?

Listed property vehicles are writing down the value of their assets as higher interest rates take hold. How will this impact their development plans and investor returns? Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Supplied

Listed commercial property companies collectively own $20 billion worth of office, retail and industrial assets across New Zealand, but that value is expected to fall by millions more as higher interest rates take hold.

This cyclical event of declining asset values was more painful than the global financial crisis because it was coupled with rising debt costs, Forsyth Barr senior equities analyst Rohan Koreman-Smit told Markets with Madison.

“We’ve currently got interest costs where investors raising debt to buy some of these assets need to pay 7 or 8 per cent. Making that work from an investment basis ... is tough.”

The market had already priced the pressure in, with real estate under-performing the broader NZX Top 50 index for the majority of the past 12 months.

However, the firms were all trading at a discount to their net assets, suggesting they could be a value investment.

“That’s the million dollar question ... Are they absolutely cheap?”

Plus, Vital Healthcare Property Trust fund manager Aaron Hockly reveals how it’s managing higher interest costs as it develops more private hospitals.

He explains what Vital will do when it runs out of debt headroom in 12 months’ time - a hint, investors should expect lower returns.

