Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Commerce Commission probes Trade Me's offer to buy homes.co.nz

4 minutes to read
Will granting consent lessen competition? Photo / Bevan Conley

Will granting consent lessen competition? Photo / Bevan Conley

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

A Commerce Commission analysis of Trade Me's proposed purchase of online real estate website homes.co.nz says competition might not be substantially lessened but it wants feedback about the deal.

In a new statement of issues

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
one roof

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.