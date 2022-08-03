The Commerce Commission releases its draft report for the market study into residential building supplies. Video / NZ Herald

Are we paying too much for building materials? The Commerce Commission is announcing the results of its residential building supplies market competition probe.

Watch live from 8.30am as the watchdog reveals the results of its study which took it months and is a key focus for politicians and the Government.

Building duopoly giants Fletcher Building and Carter Holt Harvey challenged the commission's house cost probe.

The cost of building materials has been a talking point, even before the latest bout of inflation.

The Productivity Commission estimated people in New Zealand pay between 20 and 30 per cent more for building materials than those in Australia and 28 per cent product price rises are being clocked lately.

An Ebos survey out in December showed 16 per cent rises in the latter three months of last year.

But participants forecast a further 12 per cent rise in the next half-year, resulting in a compound 28 per cent.

The Auckland-headquartered companies sent defensive submissions to Wellington.

Ross Taylor, Fletcher's chief executive, told the commission materials were but a small portion of overall house price costs and it wasn't looking in the right direction if it wanted to uncover why house prices were high.

Carter Holt said there were "numerous other competitors" in the sector. Rebates or loyalty payments by its Carter's national retail chain to trade customers didn't affect their buying decisions.

Taylor said: "Building materials in total comprise only approximately 19 per cent of the residential development cost of a typical double-storey house in Auckland, which is one of the most common build types in that region.