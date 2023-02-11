Coming soon: Markets with Madison - a NZ Herald show for investors

Markets with Madison is hosted by journalist Madison Reidy.

The New Zealand Herald is launching an online video business series featuring investment analysis and insights, starting on Monday February 13.

The series Markets with Madison, hosted by senior multimedia business journalist Madison Reidy, will feature investment experts including local and international fund managers, analysts, traders and company executives.

Reidy’s twice-weekly show will be available to watch on the NZ Herald website every Monday and Friday morning, bolstering our content with engaging broadcast elements.

“At NZME, we are passionate and proud to be the home of New Zealand’s best business journalism - high-quality, comprehensive and trusted content that has never been more important.” NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said.

“With the formidable NZ Herald Business and BusinessDesk brands, our plans are even bolder in 2023 - new content, new platforms, and ever-increasing audiences. All delivered with the same promise and purpose: Delivering the news worth knowing - and explaining and analysing the issues that matter.”

Reidy said the growth in KiwiSaver and do-it-yourself investment platforms proved New Zealanders were interested in increasing their investment savings, but engaging information about financial markets was hard to come by domestically.

“This show will break down the barriers to expert investment analysis and insights that have existed for far too long,” she said.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to bring this information to an active audience. Let the fun begin.”

Get investment analysis and insights from the experts on Markets with Madison every Monday and Friday on the NZ Herald website.



