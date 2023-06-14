ComCom warns HSBC over home loan and overdraft contracts

HSBC has received a warning from the Commerce Commission. Photo / 123rf

A major international bank has received a warning from the Commerce Commission following an investigation into potential breaches of consumer credit laws.

Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) prompted the commission’s investigation by self-reporting several breaches of the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 (CCCFA) to it.

The breaches involved late disclosures of agreed variations to its home loan product and initial disclosures (disclosures before consumers enter into credit contracts) around its temporary overdraft product for people buying properties at auction.

The commission decided to issue a warning about the breach, rather than pursue legal action, due to the limited number of borrowers involved, HSBC’s co-operation and the bank’s self-reporting.

In an unrelated move on Wednesday, HSBC Bank stopped taking on new retail bank customers in NZ as part of a plan to phase out its personal banking business here over several years.

HSBC reported 1053 instances of late initial and variation disclosure affecting 611 customers and estimated there had been a 3.5-day delay in disclosure based on a sampling of customer files affected.

Breaches found by the Commerce Commission included not giving an initial disclosure to borrowers before entering into a contract, not disclosing changes to borrowers and guarantors before they took effect, and not exercising the care, diligence and skill of a responsible lender.

The commission said in some instances when a change to a home loan was agreed between the parties – changes which could involve a change to the interest rate involved, credit term or limit, or the payment schedule – HSBC did not properly disclose the change before it took effect.

When it came to overdrafts, borrowers were not provided with initial disclosure before they entered into their temporary overdraft contracts with HSBC.

The commission’s report focused solely on breaches between June 2015 and October 2021, although some breaches involving a small number of borrowers had been found before this time.

HSBC told the commission the failure came about because the bank had mistakenly carried over its approach from the previous credit contracts law.

The commission’s report said HSBC paid out $162,772 in compensation to customers by refunding borrowers their costs of borrowing for the period they should have received disclosure.

HSBC told the commission it also took remedial action to address the disclosure errors, including updating policies and procedures, putting in place revised standardised templates, automating the disclosure process and bringing in extra quality assurance checks.

The bank also sent a “corrective disclosure” to guarantors of loans in April last year and told the commission it had not enforced any guarantees on loans where it had given late disclosure, so had not paid out any compensation to them.