Classic Builders: Forecasts housing numbers to halve, 12 staff laid off

Anne Gibson
4 mins to read
Classic Builders director Peter Cooney. Photo / Supplied

The number of new homes that one of New Zealand’s largest residential construction businesses is forecasting next year could halve, so staff are being laid off.

Peter Cooney, a Classic Builders director, said that the

