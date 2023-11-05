Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Christopher Niesche: The man who copped the most wrath from Qantas investors

Christopher Niesche
By
5 mins to read
Advertising veteran and Qantas director Todd Sampson. Photo / Getty Images

Advertising veteran and Qantas director Todd Sampson. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Todd Sampson and his performance at Qantas’ annual general meeting on Friday reveal everything that’s wrong with the airline and its board.

The AGM was the first chance investors had to express their anger

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business