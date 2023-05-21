Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Christopher Niesche: Reputational stench could linger around PwC Australia for some time

Christopher Niesche
By
5 mins to read
The scandal currently engulfing PwC Australia has a long way to run. Photo / 123RF

The scandal currently engulfing PwC Australia has a long way to run. Photo / 123RF

Opinion

PwC Australia faces a mammoth task in regaining the trust of the Australian Government, the corporate sector and, indeed, the public.

The scandal currently engulfing the “Big Four” accounting firm has a long way

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business