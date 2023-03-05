Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: Greenwashing becoming harder to get away with

Christopher Niesche
By
5 mins to read
Sustainability is becoming an issue for companies' accounting and legal, rather than marketing, departments. Photo / File

Sustainability is becoming an issue for companies' accounting and legal, rather than marketing, departments. Photo / File

OPINION

Investors who put their money into global investment giant Mercer’s “Sustainable Plus” investment options should have felt good about their choice of fund manager.

Sustainable Plus options were advertised as being suitable for superannuation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business