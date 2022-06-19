Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christopher Niesche: Australia faces biggest energy crisis since 1970s

5 minutes to read
Australians have been asking how it can be in an energy crisis when the country has been blessed with abundant supplies of oil and gas and a lot of wind and sunshine. Photo / Supplied

Australians have been asking how it can be in an energy crisis when the country has been blessed with abundant supplies of oil and gas and a lot of wind and sunshine. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

OPINION:

As Australians shivered through winter nights last week, we were told to conserve electricity or suffer blackouts.

The warnings came as electricity prices surged to record levels, putting pressure on household and business budgets

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.