Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Christchurch school leaver starts storage firm aimed at student market

Aimee Shaw
By
4 mins to read
Kepridge Storage co-founders Henry Stuthridge and Omri Kepes (right). Photo / Supplied

Kepridge Storage co-founders Henry Stuthridge and Omri Kepes (right). Photo / Supplied

Christchurch school leaver Omri Kepes is following in his family's footsteps, starting a short-term storage business targeting university students.

Kepes, who is the son of Cactus Outdoor founder Ben Kepes, started the firm with school

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.