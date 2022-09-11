Christchurch Airport's Malcolm Johns talks to the Herald's Fran O'Sullivan at the US Business Summit in May. He will take up a new role at Genesis Energy next year. Photo / NZME

Christchurch Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns is leaving his role after nine years for a new job at Genesis Energy in Auckland.

Christchurch Airport board chair Catherine Drayton said Johns had helped to build a strong team and company in frequently challenging times.

The South Island city during Johns' tenure had to contend with post-earthquake recovery before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.



Drayton said during the pandemic the company worked hard to support staff and maintain profitability and dividends.

"We used the pandemic period to enhance our customer relationships, tackle intergenerational strategic opportunities and cement the leadership strength of our whole team, which has performed exceedingly well", Drayton added.

"Our customers, staff and business are well placed and the business is strategically and financially strong," she said today.

Johns is a University of Waikato graduate and was previously InterCity chief executive. Photo / George Heard

The airport's board was looking for a new chief executive, and Drayton thanked Johns for his contributions. Johns will stay with the airport until next year.

Genesis confirmed Johns' appointment in an NZX announcement this morning.

Johns will start his new job on March 13 next year.

Genesis Chairman Barbara Chapman said the company conducted a global search before appointing Johns.

"Malcolm brings experience in leading large organisations through transformational change, while delivering value for shareholders," Chapman said.

"He has shown considerable leadership in sustainability, is committed to action on climate change and has a proven track record in decarbonising organisations."

Johns said he was looking forward to joining the energy sector.

He said Genesis had an innovative retail business, diverse generation assets and strong culture.

"I am excited by the opportunity to contribute to its future success and for the business to continue to make a significant contribution to New Zealand's transition to a low carbon future," he added.

Outgoing Genesis chief executive Marc England will leave the company after six years on October 14.

Chief customer officer Tracey Hickman will lead Genesis in the interim.

Before joining Christchurch Airport, Johns was InterCity Group chief executive.

Johns was also a founding signatory and member of the Climate Leaders Coalition Steering Group.

The coalition's signatories included Spark, Fonterra, Toyota and several banks.

The coalition described its mission as having New Zealand business chief executives lead the response to climate change through collective, transparent, meaningful action on mitigation and adaptation.