Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Commerce Commission probe rolls on as Chris Quin sells benefits of merging Foodstuffs’ North Island, South Island franchises

Kate MacNamara
By
11 mins to read
CEO of Foodstuffs North Island, Chris Quin, would run a merged Foodstuffs, if the regulator gives the nod. Photo / Michael Craig

CEO of Foodstuffs North Island, Chris Quin, would run a merged Foodstuffs, if the regulator gives the nod. Photo / Michael Craig

Chris Quin laughs a little uncomfortably at the suggestion that the merger of the Foodstuffs grocery co-ops would make him the most powerful, unelected man in New Zealand.

The case is strong. Kiwi households spend

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business