Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Chris Keall: Silver Lake role in Super League fiasco should give NZ Rugby pause

6 minutes to read
New Zealand Rugby is said to be mulling a Silver Lake offer to buy 15 per cent of the union's commercial rights for $465 million. Photo / Hannah Peters

New Zealand Rugby is said to be mulling a Silver Lake offer to buy 15 per cent of the union's commercial rights for $465 million. Photo / Hannah Peters

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

OPINION:

Has Manchester City benefited from Silver Lake's US$500 million ($693.9m) investment?

The eve-of-the-pandemic deal bought the giant US private investment fund a 10 per cent stake in the club's parent company, City Football Group,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.