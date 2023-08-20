With the cost-heavy UFB rollout behind it, Chorus hiked its full-year dividend to 42.5 cents per share (from the year-ago 35cps) and forecast a 47.5cps payout in FY2024, a big jump, butstill shy of the 50cps that Forysth Barr picked for the current year.
Chorus reported a full-year net profit that fell to $25 million from the year-ago $64m.
The UFB network operator said one-off costs related to extreme weather events trimmed $10m from its operating earnings.
Underlying ebitda rose $22m to $660m and revenue edged up from the year-ago $965m to $980m. The firm forecast ebitda of $400m to $440m for FY2024.
Mercury boosts generation
Mercury has boosted its revenue by nearly 25 per cent to $2.73 billion after record inflows into its hydro catchment boosted its generation.
The country’s largest electricity retailer reported net profits of $103 million for the year to June 2023 - down 78 per cent from $469m as the previous financial year included a one-off boost from the sale of its Tilt Renewables shareholding.
Mercury’s Ebitdaf rose 45 per cent from $581m to $841m. Its FY23 dividend will be 21.8cps, up from 20cps.
A2 Milk up despite China slowdown
A2 Milk said a strong performance in its biggest market – China – helped drive its net profit up by 26.2 per cent to $144.8 million in the June year.