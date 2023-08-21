Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Chorus hikes its dividend - but it is also waiting for the other boot to drop

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Chorus chief executive JB Rousselot. Photo / Michael Craig

Chorus chief executive JB Rousselot. Photo / Michael Craig

With the cost-heavy UFB rollout behind it, Chorus hiked its full-year dividend to 42.5 cents per share (from the year-ago 35cps) and forecast a 47.5cps payout in FY2024 - a big jump, but still shy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business