Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Chinese economists told not to be negative as rebound falters

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Chinese authorities are struggling to restore confidence in its post-Covid recovery. Photo / AP /Andy Wong

Chinese authorities are struggling to restore confidence in its post-Covid recovery. Photo / AP /Andy Wong

Chinese authorities are putting pressure on prominent local economists to avoid discussing negative trends such as deflation, as concerns mount about Beijing’s ability to boost a flagging recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Multiple local

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business