China's easing of one child policy good for NZ dairy

The Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee said in a statement that the decision was to improve the balanced development of population. Photo / AP

China's decision to allow all married couples to have two children will be supportive for the New Zealand dairy industry, but only "at the margin", ANZ Bank said in a commentary.

The Chinese government yesterday ended its 35-year-old "one-child" policy that has been blamed for skewing the gender balance, forcing women into unwanted abortions and bringing about a rapidly aging workforce.

The decision was the most significant easing of strict population policies that were long considered some of the ruling Communist Party's most onerous intrusions into family life and had been gradually relaxed in recent years. Many rural families and some urban ones already were able to have two children.

ANZ said the change would not have a huge impact on New Zealand milk powder demand as it was primarily in the richer Eastern seaboard cities where consumers can afford formula based on New Zealand powders.