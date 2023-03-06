Voyager 2022 media awards
China sets 5 per cent growth target to drive economic recovery

Financial Times
4 mins to read
Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) and Premier Li Keqiang (right) stand during the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo / AP

China will aim for an economic expansion of “around 5 per cent” for 2023, its lowest target for more than three decades, as President Xi Jinping seeks to restore pre-pandemic levels of growth and prepares

