Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

China Construction Bank (NZ) calls for mortgagee sale at The Victor, Browns Bay

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
The luxurious new apartments in the heart of Browns Bay. Photo / OneRoof

The luxurious new apartments in the heart of Browns Bay. Photo / OneRoof

China Construction Bank (New Zealand) has called for the mortgagee sale of 33 luxurious apartments in a multimillion-dollar Auckland block.

In a clear sign of distress in the apartment market, the financier has instructed agents

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business