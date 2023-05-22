Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

China bans US chipmaker Micron’s products from key infrastructure over ‘security risk’

Financial Times
4 mins to read
China has banned the use of products from American semiconductor group Micron. Photo / AP / Steve Helber

China has banned the use of products from American semiconductor group Micron. Photo / AP / Steve Helber

China says US chipmaker Micron Technology’s products pose “serious network security risks” and has banned operators of key infrastructure from buying them, in its first big measure against an American semiconductor group.

The Cyberspace Administration

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business