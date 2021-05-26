China Airlines, Korean Airlines join Air Tahiti Nui in NZ Government freight scheme

A China Airlines A350. The airline has been flying to New Zealand for more than a decade. Photo / Supplied

The Government has revealed the latest airlines that have been signed up to its freight subsidy scheme.

Taiwan's China Airlines and Korean Airlines have joined Air Tahiti Nui in the latest round of airlines to win work in the scheme to keep freight connections to the rest of the world.

Airlines have become more reliant on freight to remain viable during the pandemic and the Government here has allocated $542 million to keep cargo operations going through to October and likely beyond.

Air New Zealand, Emirates, Cathay Pacific,, China Southern and Malaysian Airlines have already been part of the scheme.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the previous International Airfreight Capacity (IAFC) scheme was restructured in March this year to focus on staying connected with international partners and on recovery.

It allows for support levels to reduce as passenger numbers rise.

''Airfreight capacity is at 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels thanks to the previous scheme and its successor Maintaining International Air Connectivity (MIAC) scheme, which have helped keep trade channels open and maintain supply of time-critical goods like medicine into New Zealand.''

Since May last year, Government support has enabled more than 7000 flights carrying over 136,000 tonnes of airfreight worth around $10 billion.

The scheme had also been critical for our Pacific countries – it recently supported the delivery of nearly 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Fiji, Nauru, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Tuvalu through the Covax Facility,'' said Wood.

Wood said nearly 75,000 people have returned to New Zealand on flights supported by the scheme, more than half of the total number of people to pass through MIQ facilities.

It was unlikely those journeys or the freight moved would have been possible without it.

The Ministry of Transport is negotiating with ''a number'' of other carriers and further announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

''We will consider extending support beyond October to a final date of March 2022 if necessary," Wood said.

Air Tahiti Nui earlier this week said it would fly from Auckland to Tahiti and beyond to the United States and Europe once a week.

Freight services will begin on June 10 and there was also the possibility that the Auckland-Papeete services could be available to passengers on "an ad-hoc basis and depending on demand".

Before Covid hit China Airlines flew to Auckland via Brisbane and Korean Airlines flew directly to Auckland from Seoul.